As tens of thousands of students were finding out their A-level results, one pupil was caught either celebrating or drowning his sorrows on live TV.

During the annual 'filming of pupils opening their results on camera' segment much loved by news programmes across the UK, one young male at a school in Wigan could be seen swigging from a hip flask live on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

The moment was captured by Twitter user David Filipe, who posted the video along with the caption: "Some student celebrating A-levels the only way he should live on GMB."

The cheeky swig of what we can only presume was some sort of alcohol is even more brazen when you realise the footage was filmed just after 8am in the morning.

Elsewhere, official figures reveal the proportion of A* grades awarded this year across all subjects was up 0.2% to to 8.3%.

The number of A*to A awarded the pupils also saw an increase of 0.5% points to 26.3%,

Commenting on this year's results, Joint Council for Qualification's director general, Michael Turner, said: "Today is about congratulating the hundreds of thousands of students on their efforts and results and ensuring they get the right support they need to embark on the next stage of their lives.

"The overall UK picture for A levels this year is steady, with small increases in the top grades.

"There may be several factors influencing the performance of males and females in reformed A levels in England, and of course it is too early to draw any firm conclusions."