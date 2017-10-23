Hong Kong police have arrested a 56-year-old man, who was seen in a viral video pushing a woman on rail tracks and then walking away calmly. The shocking incident unfolded on Saturday (21 October) at the Yuen Long station and was captured by a CCTV installed at the train station.

The victim, identified only by her surname Leung, sustained serious injuries to her jaw after she fell on her face on the tracks. Fortunately for her, no train was approaching the tracks at the time of the incident.

The 59-year-old woman, who works at the train station as a cleaner, was standing on platform number five at the Yuen Long terminal for the Light Rail's 761P route at about 10.30am when the incident took place, the South China Morning Post wrote.

The chilling video shows the accused man, in a green t-shirt, brown trousers and a beige cap, walking behind the woman at the platform. When the woman halts at one point to wave at a colleague on the other side of the platform, he pushes her hard onto the rail tracks and then walks away.

A police spokeswoman said officers arrested the man near the rail stop on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The man is believed to be holding a Hong Kong identity card. His identity has not been revealed by police.

"The woman suffered injuries to her jaw and was sent to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment," the police spokeswoman added.

The Yuen Long criminal investigation division was investigating the case to establish the man's motive behind the shocking act.