A day after the conclusion of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress, the party unveiled the list of members of its newly-formed standing committee on Wednesday (25 October).

The committee will comprise seven new members, including President Xi Jinping, who was elected the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee for the second term on Tuesday.

The other members of the standing committee included Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.

Zhao will be the new head of the party's anti-corruption commission, replacing Wang Qishan who stepped down on Tuesday.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

