The heir to the Greggs bakery chain has been convicted of a string of historic child sex offences involving boys.

Married grandfather Colin Gregg, 75, from Gosforth, Newcastle, had denied nine counts of indecent assault against four boys aged between 11 and 14, but was found guilty on Friday (3 March).

The offences were said to have taken place in his home gym, study, car and swimming pool over a 30-year period, beginning in the early 1960s and lasting until the 1990s.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

During the trial at Leeds Crown Court, the jury was told how the pensioner helped build his father's bakery business before becoming a teacher and social worker.

Prosecutors said Gregg "concealed his true nature beneath a veneer of respectability" and "exploited his position in society to perpetrate abuse".

Prosecutor Paul Greaney QC said: "He did dreadful things to these children. He knows it, the world should know it and he should be convicted."

Gregg's defence argued the complainants had "jumped on the bandwagon" after previous allegations were made against their client, the Evening Chronicle reported.

The jury heard how Gregg was acquitted after facing similar allegations in 1997 relating to a boy aged 10 to 14.

Sasha Wass QC, defending, had said: "Colin Gregg is a man of great character and there is no evidence that he was in any way sexually interested in boys.

"He is a kind, decent and honest man who has spent his life helping young people to achieve their dreams and fulfil their potential."

But the NSPCC said after his conviction that Gregg has "shamelessly betrayed the trust vulnerable young children placed in him".

"His sickening campaign of abuse will have had life-long effects on his victims. It is thanks to their bravery in speaking out that he's finally been brought to justice and can no longer prey on other children.

"Gregg probably thought he got away with these crimes but this case is proof that victims of abuse will be listened to, no matter how much time has passed."

Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline in confidence on 0800 808 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk. Children can contact Childline 24/7 on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk