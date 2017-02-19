Breitbart journalist and alt-right speaker Milo Yiannopoulos was told to 'go f**k himself' by comedian Larry Wilmore during a panel show discussion on transgender rights.

The panel on HBO's 'Real Time' with Bill Maher was discussing the recent verbal attack by Yiannopoulos on a transgender woman during his university tour.

Defending the incident, in which Yiannopoulos misgendered the woman, he said: "He had already left the university. And I make no apologies for protecting women and children from men who are confused about their sexual identity

"I did it on purpose. I misgendered this person. ... I think women and girls should be protected from having men who are confused about their sexual identities from their bathrooms."

Yiannopoulos also suggested being transgender was a disorder similar to sociopathy, to which Wilmore responded: "I just think it's sad, because the same arguments that were used against gay people, treating them like aliens who wanted to f**k anything that moved and that's why we should avoid them at all costs, are being used.

"You can always find an extreme person that becomes the object of your attack to assign that to everybody. So if you say, well that person is 'weird' or they want to commit sexual assault, then people think all transgender people want to do is commit sexual assault."

During the discussion, Yiannopoulos suggested Maher should invite higher IQ guests on the show, to which Wilmore responded: "First of all, you can go f**k yourself.

"If your argument is that these people are stupid, you didn't hear a word this man said earlier in the segment because he can talk circles around your pathetic douchey little ass from England."

He also hit out at Yiannopoulos over his Twitter feud with Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones, repeating his earlier insult.