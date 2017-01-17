A subspecies of tigers related to the extinct Caspian tiger could be reintroduced in Central Asia, scientists have said. They have identified a region of Kazakhstan that could potentially support a population of nearly a hundred tigers within the next five decades.

The Caspian tiger was once one of the world's largest felines. It prowled around in Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, Mongolia, and the Central Asiatic area of Russia, but went extinct in the mid 1990s.

This subspecies of tigers particularly suffered from habitat loss in the former Soviet Union due to the launch of large irrigation and agricultural conversion projects across central Asia, which led to the destruction of tugay woodlands and reed thickets that formed the basis of the tigers' habitat. Their prey stock was also depleted by human activity and many were killed off by hunters.

"Like the other extinct tigers - the Bali and Java tigers - Caspian tigers probably went extinct due to a combination of poaching, hunting and habitat loss and fragmentation", Gabriel Fava, Associate Director for Asia and Oceania at the Born Free Foundation told IBTimes UK.

Ever since Caspian tigers disappeared, biologists and conservationists have tried to come up with a strategy to bring tigers back to Central Asia.

The breakdown of the Soviet Union and advances in the field of phylogenetics have led to some progress - researchers have discovered that another tiger subspecies known as the Amur tiger is genetically very similar to the Caspian tiger and could potentially survive in the arid regions of Central Asia.

For the last ten years, scientists have therefore discussed the idea of reintroducing tigers in Central Asia using Amur tigers from the Russian Far East as an 'analog' species. In the study published in the journal Biological Conservation, researchers have reviewed scientific literature published on the topic to assess the feasibility of such a programme and have identified a site in Kazakhstan where Amur tigers could potentially thrive.

Finding the perfect site

The team's analysis of past studies focusing on Caspian tigers revealed that the animals historically occupied a territory as large as 800,000–900,000 km2, mostly within isolated patches of tugay-dominated landscapes. Density was roughly 2 to 3 tigers per 100 km2.

"To thrive, tigers need a good level of protections on the ground from poaching, large habitats , water and prey abundance. They are usually prolific breeders and if they are left alone, they can quickly fill large areas", Fava explained.

Finding a site that meets all these conditions, to successfully introduce Amur tigers, is a challenge. The study's authors say they have identified two habitat patches in Kazakhstan that could be suitable for tiger re-establishment.

The most promising site is located in the Ili river delta, and adjacent southern coast of Balkhash Lake—in southeastern Kazakhstan. Taking into account tigers' habitat and prey needs, the researchers estimate that 7000 km2 of suitable habitat are available in this region. It could support a population of 64–98 tigers within 50 years, if a population of 40 to 55 Amur tigers was introduced from the start.

However, many obstacles could stand in the way of successful reintroduction and protection of Amur tigers at this site. Hostility from local communities is possible, and their concerns will have to be addressed if tigers are to be well protected.

Prey population restoration will have to precede the introduction of tigers and the river's water supplies will have to remain stable for the animals to survive, reproduce and thrive.

"It is clear that when people talk of a potential site to reintroduce tigers, this is a long way away in countries where tigers have been absent for years, like Kazakhstan. In areas that have been successfully repopulated by tigers, working with local communities is crucial, teaching them about the role of tigers in the ecosystem and developing alternative sources of energy so they don't end up destroying forests. However, in countries that have not seen tigers for decades, this is more complicated to do. You have to start from scratch, so we are talking a very important effort", Fava said.

Finally, it remains to be seen whether Amur tigers are well adapted to live in Kazakhstan's arid conditions. Although they are closely related to Caspian tigers, it is possible that they are less suited to live in the region.