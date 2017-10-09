Law enforcement in the United States is not known for its sense of humour, especially in response to taunts from wanted criminals.

However, officers at Redford Township, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan issued a humorous social media slapdown to one ill-mannered offender who left insults on their Facebook page.

Police initially threatened to block Facebook user Champagne Torino user over a derogatory post which simply read: "You guys suck!"

However, the cheeky troll hadn't finished and was determined to dig an even deeper hole.

In a subsequent exchange, the user claimed to have a number of arrest warrants to his name, and promised to hand himself in if they gained one thousand shares on their next post.

Low and behold the officers' subsequent appeal to followers has amassed nearly 4,000 shares and counting. Their status read:

"As you can see below, if we can have this post SHARED 1000 times, he will turn himself in to RTPD on his existing warrants, clean up blight on public school property, and bring us a dozen donuts. Donuts!!!! He promised us donuts! You know how much we love Donuts!"

In a message thanking their followers, Redford Township police said they aren't under illusions about the hapless troll turning himself in – but gave a chilling reminder that the law (almost) always gets their man. Perps beware!