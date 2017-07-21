The body of a teenage girl allegedly murdered in a suspected honour killing was reportedly found inside a fridge at a home in a wealthy south London suburb. Police were alerted after the victim's 21-year-old cousin staggered into a nearby hospital on Wednesday 19 July with a slashed throat and multiple stab wounds.

She told doctors she had been kidnapped with her 19-year-old cousin and driven to a detached property under renovation in Kingston-upon-Thames. Detectives have arrested two men on suspicion of murder. One of the suspects is the deceased victim's uncle and the step-father of the other wounded woman, The Sun reported.

He works as a builder and had been renovating the Kingston-upon-Thames home where the body was found, the tabloid added.

Police are investigating whether the attack was an honour killing, with one neighbour telling the Evening Standard: "When I walked to school to pick up my daughter I had a quick look. The fridge had been pulled out to the front door and was being examined and people were taking photographs of it.

"We've been told it was one of those honour killings."

A statement from the Met Police said reports in the media that the teenager had been dismembered were inaccurate and that her body was "intact".

Police began searching for the two women after receiving a call at 5pm on Wednesday from someone concerned for their welfare. Officers searched two residential properties in Sutton and Merton, but there was no trace of either woman.

At about 7.20pm police were then alerted by medical staff at a south London hospital after the 21-year-old woman had been admitted suffering "stab/slash injuries".

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "As a result of information received, officers attended a residential address in Coombe Lane West, Kingston at around 8pm. The body of a woman, believed to be aged 19, was found at the address."

Forensic police were seen at the detached, gated home following the discovery.

The family who live in the property, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 20s and two children, were reported to have moved there around 18 months ago. They are staying in a house nearby during renovations, the Evening Standard reported.

Police have so far made three arrests over the killing.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after detectives traced him to an address in Kent. A second man, aged 28, was also arrested on suspicion of murder after a vehicle was stopped by police in New Malden. A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was released under investigation on Thursday. All three remain custody at separate police stations.

Next of kin have been informed and post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, police added. The injured woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Price of the Met Police said: "Our investigation is at an early stage, and we are doing everything we can to fully understand the circumstances of this terrible attack on two young women.

"At this stage one line of enquiry is that the two women were taken against their will to the address in Kingston, by a man who they both knew. They were last seen safe and well at an address in Merton, prior to being police being contacted about concerns for their safety and welfare.

"It is clear that both women were subject to a violent attack, resulting in the death of one woman. Fortunately one of the women managed to get away from the address and seek help, how this happened will form part of this investigation.

"I am keeping an open mind as to the motive, but we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this case.

"I'd ask anyone who may have any information that could help our inquiry to get in contact and talk to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Met Police incident room on 020 8721 4066 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.