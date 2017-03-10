London commuters are facing travel chaos during rush hour after a train derailed, causing severe delays on one of the busiest Tube lines on 10 March.

Transport for London (TfL) are advising to avoid the Central Line as it is part suspended between North Acton and Marble Arch with severe delays on the rest of the line after an empty engineer's service train derailed at around 5am on 10 March.

A TfL spokesperson said: "No service between North Acton and Marble Arch while we deal with a derailment of an empty train at White City.

"Severe delays on the rest of the line. Tickets will be accepted on London Buses, TfL Rail, Chiltern Railways and Great Western Railway via any reasonable route."

"Customers are strongly advised to avoid the line, please use an alternative routes. Our engineers are on site working hard resolve this issue."

