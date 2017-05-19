Earlier this year developer Bungie announced that its hit sci-fi series Destiny will be heading to PCs for the very first time with upcoming sequel Destiny 2, but we now know it won't be released at the same time as on PS4 and Xbox One.

Bungie and publisher Activision held a lavish event yesterday (18 May) in Los Angeles where the very first look at the game in action debuted and a ton of details were announced, including a delayed release for the PC version.

As announced at the end of the livestream, Destiny 2 will also be exclusive to Blizzard's Battle.net platform, meaning it won't be available to buy through Steam or other marketplaces.

Game director Luke Smith told PC Gamer: "We're not committed to a PC date yet, but at Bungie we're totally committed to making a PC build as great as we can.

"Our partnership with Blizzard and being on Battle.net, we want to make sure that this version of the game has the time it needs to bake in the oven so it's a delicious piece of bread when it comes out."

He refused to comment on how delayed the PC version would be, but did say Bungie would announce a release date "in the coming weeks". Bungie also confirmed a few features of Destiny's 2 PC version, including 4K support and an uncapped framerate.

4k Resolution Support (3820×2160);

Uncapped framerate;

Full mouse and keyboard support with custom key mapping;

Text chat;

Adjustable Field of View;

Detailed PC settings screen;

21:9 monitor support.

The focus of yesterday's event was the first look at gameplay from Destiny 2, a large chunk of which came from the game's opening mission. Entitled Homecoming, the mission sees the game's villains, the Red Legion, attacking Earth's last city and the Tower, a hub area from the original game.

Bungie also announced a slew of changes it will introduce to the Destiny formula, including clan support and, interestingly, a matchmaking system that puts clans at its centre and helps to promote a friendlier online environment for solo players.

