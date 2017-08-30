Disneyland Paris has issued an apology after a mother was told she would not be allowed to book a 'Princess for a Day' experience for her three-year-old son.

In a post on her family-oriented blog, Hayley McLean-Glass wrote an open letter to Disneyland Paris which included an email from the park saying that three-year-old Noah would not be able to undertake the fun experience as: "At this time it is not possible to book Princess for a Day for a boy".

McLean-Glass had written that Noah "is about the biggest Elsa fan in the world", referring to the princess character in the hit film Frozen, and said that he "wears his beloved Elsa dress all day every day".

"If there's such a thing as a Frozen super fan, Noah is it!" She wrote.

McLean-Glass said that when they discovered the 'Princess for a Day' experience, Noah became excited- but then when she emailed to ask about booking the day for Noah, she got the reply. Not only did the reply say that Noah would be unable to book the experience, it also offered a tailored gift pack of princess themed items - for €300 (£260).

IBTimes UK reached out to Disneyland Paris for a response but did not recieve a reply by the time of publication.

"I'm really not sure what the reasoning is for your decision on this as you never explained it, you simply stated he wasn't allowed to book it because "He's a boy"....what are you afraid of?" McLean-Glass wrote in her blog Sparkles and Stretchmarks. "What exactly will happen if a boy wears a dress?"

Speaking to ITV news, Disneyland Paris apologised to McLean-Glass and Noah. "An isolated incident, the cast member's response is not reflective of any policy or belief held here at Disneyland Paris. We are going to ensure this does not happen again." the Park said.

"Diversity is near and dear to our hearts and we want to make sure that all our guests enjoy their experience at our resort. Of course, both boys and girls are welcome to enjoy The Princess For a Day experience in addition to all our other special activities." the statement read.