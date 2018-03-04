The US tourist suspected of beheading his Tinder date, and putting her severed head into a bag and the scattering the rest of her body in the woods, during a holiday has been identified.

The killer is said to be Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar and is 26 years old. He has been described as a "mama's boy" from Long Island who served as a former US airman.

Bayraktar is currently held in custody in Osaka, Japan, after allegedly murdering his date Saki Kondo in a brutal manner. After decapitating her, he allegedly mutilated her body at his holiday rental.

He was believed to have been alone while holidaying in Japan. Kondo was last seen on 15 February and was seen entering Bayraktar's rented apartment with him on surveillance cameras.

The young woman, 27, never emerged from the residence again, and Bayraktar was later seen exiting the rental with several bags.

He was arrested on 22 February in a different rental after Kondo was reported missing.

Police later found the woman's head in a bag in a short-term lodging room in Osaka. After the gruesome discovery, Bayraktar led police to her severed torso and the rest of her body which he had dispersed in the woods in Shimamoto, which is 25 miles away.

The accused killer lives in Long Island with his mother and her third husband. A picture from a 2008 yearbook shows him peering into the camera stoney-faced.

His former stepfather, Benny Dacy, has opened up about Bayraktar to the New York post, claiming that he was spoilt by his "selfish" mother.

He told the publication: "He was a mama's boy. If we were having dinner and he didn't like the food, his mother would get up in the middle of the meal to cook him something special, and this was at a time when we didn't have a lot of money.

"He and his mother were very close. He and I were not," he added.

Bayraktar's home in Mastic beach, Long Island, has been described as quaint and boasts several patriotic flags outside.

The suspect had met several Japanese women online prior to the brutal murder and taken them to various vacation rentals around Japan before he met Kondo. All of those women have been reported as safe.