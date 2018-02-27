UK telecoms provider EE has been left red-faced after its mobile internet service went down on Tuesday morning (27 February).

Users began complaining on social media from 7am onwards and EE announced on its Twitter account that it had identified an issue that affected mobile internet services. Phone calls and text messages were not affected.

"We're aware of a data issue affecting some internet services for some of our customers. Phone calls and text messages are not affected in any way and are working as normal," the company tweeted.

"We've identified a technical issue with one of our systems and we are working to fix it as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The company announced around 20 minutes later that it had fixed the problem. "Update: we have now fixed the technical issue that affected mobile internet services for some of our customers this morning. All services are now being restored for our customers and should be back to normal soon."

According to Downdetector, there were more around 1,200 reports of faulty service across the UK, including London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

Despite EE being quick to recognise and fix the issue, customers were not impressed. Many customers were getting messages saying that more than 80% of their monthly data allowance had been used.

Even once EE announced the issue was fixed, some users were having trouble connecting: