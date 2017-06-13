Bethesda's best-selling fantasy RPG, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, is again on its way to a Sony console, but this time in virtual reality. Skyrim VR for PlayStation VR and PS4 was announced today at Sony's E3 2017 conference.

The massive open-world RPG first released in 2011 and was later remastered for current gen consoles last year. It's world of vikings and dragons is clearly popular enough for yet another release, this time taking advantage of Sony's virtual reality peripheral.

Little is known about the title at time of writing including price and release date, and it's unclear if this Skyrim: Special Edition owners will get free access to the VR version or will face buying the game again for potentially the third or fourth time.

The brief trailer showed the traditional first person combat with swords, axes and bow and arrows, with the Dragonborn facing off against the game's iconic dragon foes.

Skyrim joins other recent Bethesda franchises making the jump to VR, with Doom VFR and Fallout 4 VR both launching later in 2017. The latter two are also launching for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, so it would seem likely that Skyrim VR will follow suit.

Nintendo Switch owners also received some Skyrim love at E3, with a portable edition of the game arriving at an unspecified date. Skyrim on Switch supports Joy-Con motion controls and Zelda Amiibo, with the latter gifting the player character outfits from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the legendary Master Sword.