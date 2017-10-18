An English aristocrat has lost a priceless family heirloom while on a shopping trip to a supermarket. Lady Somerleyton, 36, returned from Morrisons to discover her diamond- and emerald-encrusted, 18-carrot gold necklace was missing.

The "devastated" noblewoman is offering an undisclosed cash prize for anyone who finds and returns the Art Deco item, which went missing on 9 October.

The Morrisons in question is in Pakefield near her home at the extravagant Somerleyton Estate. She also visited the village of Hensted on the day the pendant and 18-inch chain went missing.

"My wife and I are devastated to have lost the pendant which is a family heirloom, and therefore I have decided to offer a cash reward for its safe return, should someone find it," her husband Lord Somerleyton said in a statement.

The wealthy hotel owner is pleading with the good people of Suffolk to hand over the valuable item should they find it.

Lord and Lady Somerleyton's family home Somerleyton Hall, near Lowestoft lies within a 5,000-acre private estate.The exact cost of the pendant and the value of the reward have not been disclosed by the Somerleyton family.

A Morrisons spokesman said the lost item had been reported to staff who were now all "keeping their eyes peeled". They added: "We have our fingers crossed that it turns up." Suffolk Police also confirmed it had been informed of the lost item.

Anyone who finds the diamond and emerald pendant, or knows where it is should contact Somerleyton Estate on 01502 734901 or email emily.moxey@somerleyton.co.uk