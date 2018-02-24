A lucky Brit and a Spaniard are set to pocket £77m each after splitting the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday night (23 February).

The unnamed winners will share the £154m total jackpot, which had been swelling since the beginning of the year and was the second-highest prize pot in the history of the draw.

The lucky ticket holders has not yet come forward to collect the winnings after matching the numbers 10, 17, 18, 28, 47, and Lucky Stars 3 and 7.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners' Advisor at The National Lottery said the draw had been "truly amazing" for UK players.

"As well as one lucky UK player banking a life-changing £77m share of the jackpot, tonight's special millionaire event saw seven £1m winners made in the UK," he added.

"We urge everyone to check their tickets to see if they've joined the National Lottery millionaires club and look forward to raising a glass with our brand new millionaires.

"Around £30m is raised every week for projects across the UK, both big and small, including funding everything from local community projects to some of Team GB's athletes competing at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang."

In August 2012, Brits Adrian and Gillian Bayford secured an eye-watering £148m prize. A year earlier, fellow Brits Chris and Colin Weir had won £161m.

The Bayfords separated 15 months after their win, with Adrian moving into a grade-II listed Georgian mansion with 90 acres of land he had purchased, with the grounds hosting the Cambridge Rock Festival when it was in danger of being cancelled.

The Weirs, meanwhile, bought a mansion and a fleet of cars and donated £1m to the National Theatre of Scotland to help pay for a new HQ in Glasgow and set up a charitable trust to support supporting Scottish-based community groups and charities.

Colin, a football fan, donated over £1m to Partick Thistle so they could set up a youth academy and clear debts.