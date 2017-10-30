A Texas man shot and killed his daughter's boyfriend, ran over the couple and then turned the gun on himself, committing suicide.

The violent incident occurred outside of a movie theatre in Arlington on Friday (27 October). The boyfriend, identified as 22-year-old Omar Soto, reportedly got out to introduce himself to his girlfriend's father, 43-year-old Rafael Brena Arteaga.

Police said Arteaga asked Soto: "What's your name?" Seconds later, he opened fire and shot the young man several times, investigators said.

As the man's daughter attempted to intervene, Arteaga reversed his truck and ran over the couple, KTVT reported. Soto was pronounced dead at the scene, while his girlfriend was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Arteaga was found by police inside his truck a few blocks away from the movie theatre, according to KTVT. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 43-year-old had no criminal record and was a licensed gun carrier, NBC Connecticut reported. Arteaga was known to be "over protective" and "possessive" of his daughter.

According to The Star Telegram, Soto was a recent architecture graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Soto's relative, Jorge Mendez, identified the victim on social media and mourned his death in a GoFundMe page for Soto's family.

"One is never ready to deal with the loss of a loved one, but if there is anybody in this world that deserves to still be on this planet is my beloved cousin Omar Soto," Mendez said. "He was a humble, smart, intelligent, full of life hopes and dreams and on his way to become a great Architect."

Investigators are working to establish a motive for the murder-suicide.