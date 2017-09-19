Fears are growing for the safety of a missing British adventurer who may have been snatched by pirates or drug runners while canoeing in the Amazon. Brazilian navy patrol boats and helicopters are searching for a 43-year-old woman, thought to be an experienced canoeist, who was attempting a 4,000-mile solo journey from Peru to Brazil.

The alarm was raised after her boat and belongings were found on the sandbanks of the Solimoes River in the northern jungle state of Amazonas. This stretch of river is part of a drugs trafficking route and known for frequent pirate attacks.

The unnamed woman is said to have fired an emergency locator last Wednesday evening (13 September) at 10pm, said Brazil's 9th naval district command.

The navy, which is working with authorities, believes the woman was between the cities of Codajas and Coari when she signalled for help.

Ivo Martins, the state's civil police chief, said: "There are various lines of inquiry. She could have been killed by drugs traffickers, or attacked by pirates, but she could also have been attacked by an animal, or just got lost."

Forensics experts are analysing her belongings including cigarette butts, food, clothes and safety equipment recovered from her canoe, which was found abandoned on a sandbank on Friday 15 September.

On Monday 18 September the Brazilian Navy said a 60-strong search party were still looking for the woman, who they described as a "professional sportswoman who has experience in navigation".

"The information that we have is that her objective was to follow the Amazon river all the way to its mouth," said Paulo Veiga, the captain of the district naval command in Manaus. Police chief Martins added that the search efforts will continue until "all possibilities of finding the English woman have been exhausted".

She passed through the Brazilian border post with Colombia at Tabatinga, 500 miles from where she went missing, on 21 August.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Brazil, and are in contact with the Brazilian navy."

The woman has not been named at the British consulate's request.

Just last month a boat navigated by drugs traffickers from Peru was attacked by pirates who robbed the cargo after a fierce gunfight in the same area, according to reports.

The state's previous civil police chief, Thyago Garcez, disappeared in December in almost exactly the same remote stretch of the Solimoes river after an incident involving drug traffickers. His body has never been found.