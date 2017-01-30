A 25-year-old female employee of top software consultant firm Infosys was strangled by a computer cord at her desk in the western Indian city of Pune on Sunday (29 January). A security guard has been arrested in connection with the murder, which has sending shockwaves in the tech community.

This is the second incident where a female software professional has been murdered in Pune in the past month. The victim has been identified as Rasila Raju, who hails from the southern state of Kerala.

Raju was found murdered on campus at the Infosys building of the sprawling Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park located at Hinjewadi. Police said that she was hit hard on her face before being murdered.

"On the basis of the CCTV footage from the company premises and other clues, we zeroed in on a security guard from Assam, who after the incident, fled and now has been held in Mumbai," police officer Arun Waikar said. The suspect, Bhaben Sailcia, 26, works as a security guard at the same office and was arrested in the early hours of Monday (30 January) while attempted to flee to his hometown. The motive behind the murder is still unknown.

Local reports suggest that Raju was in touch with her colleagues from the southern Indian city of Bengaluru during her 2pm to 11pm shift. However, after she did not respond to multiple calls from her friends, they informed a senior staff member of the company.

Meanwhile, senior police officer Vaishali Mane said, "We have begun the primary probe. An FIR [First Information Report - chargesheet] will be shortly registered. We are checking the CCTV footage and questioning other employees of the company."

Similar incidents have caused outrage in major Indian cities in the past few weeks. The Bengaluru-based software firm said in a statement: "We are saddened and shocked at this unfortunate incident and the loss of our colleague. Our prayers and sympathies are with our employee's family and friends. We are focused on assisting the police with their investigation and providing all possible support to her family."