A fetish club DJ who was unearthed as a pervert when he left a USB stick crammed with animal and child porn at the club where he worked has been spared jail.

David Dawson known by his DJ moniker 'Dave the Butcher' ran 'Kage Club' events in Bury, Greater Manchester, when a club owner stumbled across the defendant's USB pen drive he had left there.

The 48-year-old who "pushed sexual and moral boundaries" with his actions had performed on Sunday night at the Partners Swingers Club where revellers wear bondage clothes and hot wax is dripped onto attendees.

Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard that when confronted with the debauched images, which included bestiality and indecent images of children, the "disgusted" owner called the police.

Leeds-resident Dawson was later arrested, and the USB drive was found to contain one category A image of a child, the most severe.

There was also a category B and category C image and 93 extreme pornography images, mainly involving animals, 9 videos and 84 still images, when it was found on 27 December.

Dawson, of Waterloo Street, admitted making the images and possessing extreme porn and was handed a 12-month jail term, suspended for two years.

Sentencing Judge Paul Lawton said according to the Manchester Evening News: "You have had a long-standing interest in the fetish scene. It was bound to stray into criminality eventually."

He continued: "It is an unusual way to spend a Sunday afternoon and evenings. As Mr Saffman explained, nothing illegal happened there. But then you pushed sexual and moral boundaries over the limit."

Police said during the hearing that search terms on Dawson's computer included "pre-teen", "naked oriental teen" and "bestiality".

Defending Dawson Max Saffman said his client had no previous convictions and his boundaries "became blurred".

Dawson had earlier pleaded guilty to three charges of making (downloading) indecent images of children, possession of an extreme pornographic image and possessing a prohibited indecent image.

He has been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.