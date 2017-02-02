A tourist in his sixties has died on Wednesday (1 February) while snorkelling at the Great Barrier Reef, police said on Thursday. The man is the fifth tourist to die within three months while snorkelling on Australia's popular tourist attraction.

Earlier in December, a Japanese woman lost her life while snorkelling on the reef. In November, two French tourists, both in their seventies, and a British scuba diver, 60, died during the recreational activity.

Authorities are investigating the sudden death of the unidentified tourist, who died during a snorkelling tour at Moore Reef, about 40km off the coastline. Some reports have said he died of a heart attack.

The man, who had been on a day trip to the popular reef site with Reef Magic Cruises, was said to be 5m away from the reef pontoon when the incident occurred around 12.30pm (1.30am GMT). The cruise company has declined to comment on the incident.

Some reports have said the tourist was from the UK, but local police have declined to comment on his nationality.

The incident happened when a rescue helicopter was on its way to help a 43-year-old woman who almost drowned while snorkelling. She was then transported to Cairns Hospital in a critical condition, where she is struggling for life.

The Great Barrier Reef is one of Australia's most popular tourist destinations, which extends 2,000km (1,200 miles) along the country's northeast coast and is the world's largest living ecosystem. Because of its unmatched beauty, it attracts over two million visitors per year and reportedly generates more than $1.5bn (£1.2bn) in revenue through tourism.