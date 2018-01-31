BPCE, the French banking group, has signed a partnership agreement with digital banking fintech Meniga. The agreement will see BPCE deploy Meniga's technology across BPCE's Banques Populaires and Caisses d'Epargne in France.

As part of its digital transformation BPCE will integrate Meniga's technology to enhance their digital channels and introduce compelling new personalised services to better serve its customers. The first phase of the rollout will include Meniga's Financial Activity Feed, real-time spending overview and data-driven personalised alerts and insights.

In light of the new EU Payment Services Directive (PSD2) coming into force this month, Meniga is well positioned to help BPCE capitalise on their transaction data and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

François Pérol, CEO of BPCE said: "As we enter into an era of open banking, we look forward to working closely with Meniga to transform our digital customer experience. Meniga's data-driven digital banking solutions will help accelerate our digital transformation journey and help us adapt to the ever-evolving needs of our customers"

Georg Ludviksson, CEO and co-founder of Meniga, said: "Meniga is excited to be partnering with BPCE. We have been very impressed by BPCE's commitment to digital innovation and their clear focus on their mobile banking application through a simple and personal user experience."