Dozens of fire crew are tackling a blaze at the popular London tourist hotspot of Camden Market, with the flames and smoke being seen from miles around.

Social media users have posted dramatic images of the blaze from the scene in the north of the British capital.

London Fire Brigade said that eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire in #Camden Lock Market.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

