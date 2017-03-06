A Florida man performed stole a police car while handcuffed during a remarkable crime spree. Cody Hynum made the Houdini-like escape at the climax of a bizarre chain of events.

The episode began with a vehicle fire on Interstate 10, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, who attended the blaze at around 9.50am on Friday (3 March).

Officers responding to the call discovered that the flaming vehicle had been stolen from DeFuniak Springs and had been deliberately torched.

Shortly afterwards, cops received another call from a nearby homeowner who had caught a man trying to steal his jeep. The resident had detained the man at gunpoint. When police arrived to arrest the offender they identified him as Hynum, handcuffed him and put him in the back of the patrol car.

Officers then made enquiries to ascertain whether Hyman had been responsible for the stolen car left burning on the freeway, according to NWF Daily News.

While they worked the original crime scene, handcuffed Hyman kicked through the window of the patrol car and clambered out of it then made his way into the driver's seat. He then somehow managed to "drive" off in the police vehicle.

According to reports he drove for a short distance before careering into someone's driveway, crashing through a fence and eventually hitting a barrier. Still handcuffed, he then fled the vehicle and ran into some nearby woods where he was recaptured by police chasing on foot. Police believe he was responsible for the original stolen car.

Hynum was charged with escape and two counts of grand theft auto with damage more than $1,000 (£800); two counts of burglary; larceny over a $1,000; criminal mischief over $1,000; resisting arrest with violence; fleeing and eluding.

He was taken to a local hospital before being into the Walton County Jail. Additional charges are possible, according to the sheriff's office.