Jenna and Barbara Bush — the twin daughters of former US President George W Bush — had welcomed Malia and Sasha Obama to the White House eight years ago when their father Barack Obama became the 44th US president in 2008.

The Bush sisters had then penned a letter to the incoming first daughters to share their views on life in the White House. And exactly eight years later, the 35-year-olds opted for the same medium to tell the Obama sisters about the life awaiting them outside the White House.

"Malia and Sasha, eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of the White House. We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home," Jenna and Barbara wrote in the letter posted online by Time magazine.

They continued: "The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to. When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious.

"In eight years, you have done so much. Seen so much...You attended state dinners, hiked in national parks, met international leaders and managed to laugh at your dad's jokes during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, all while being kids, attending school and making friends.

"We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease. And through it all you had each other. Just like we did," the Bush sisters told the Obama sisters, welcoming them to the rarified club of "former First Children".

The Bush sisters who had been through this phase when they were leaving the White House, told Malia and Sasha that there was a lot to look forward to.

"You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years," Jenna and Barbara told the Obama siblings, adivising them to not forget the "wonderful people" at the White House who put in efforts to make it "home".

The Bush twins also advised Malia and Sasha to enjoy their college life without the "weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore" and to learn who they are by committing mistakes and taking lessons from them.

In their letter to the Obama daughters in 2008, Jenna and Barbara had advised them to surround themselves with "loyal friends". In the new message, they repeated the same advise.

"Continue to surround yourself with loyal friends who know you, adore you and will fiercely protect you. Those who judge you don't love you, and their voices shouldn't hold weight. Rather, it's your own hearts that matter," they wrote.

"You have lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House. You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them. You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines. Your parents, who put you first and who not only showed you but gave you the world. As always, they will be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter. And so will we," the letter concluded.