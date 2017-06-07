Blue chip shares edged higher in the last full day of campaigning before the British general election.

The FTSE 100 Index was up 20.8 points to 7545.7 in afternoon trading, as Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other party leaders vie for votes before polls close at 10pm tomorrow night (8 June). The FTSE 250 index lifted 108 points to 19763.

Traders are finding it hard to call this election, with polls fluctuating wildly, reflecting different methods of data collection.

In the London, banks are in positive territory after Spanish bank Banco Popular was rescued by larger rival Santander with the approval of the European Central Bank.

Traders cheered the decisive way the European regulator acted to help wind up the bank into a healthy rival.

The move read across to top flight banks in the Footsie that were among the biggest performers with the Royal Bank of Scotland up 6p to 257.7p and Lloyds Banking Group 1.3p higher at 70.3p

"The banking sector is seemingly pleased that Banco Santander has rescued Banco Popular from oblivion," said Spreadex financial analyst Connor Campbell.

The biggest afternoon risers in the FTSE 100 Index were Royal Bank of Scotland (+6p to 257.7p), Taylor Wimpey (+3.6p to 182.6p), Persimmon (+47p to 2392p), Lloyds Banking Group (+1.3p to 70.3p), Legal & General Group (+4.4p to 255.4p).

The biggest afternoon fallers in the FTSE 100 Index were Shire (-73p to 4449p), AstraZeneca (-66p to 5289p), Royal Mail (-5.3p to 434.6p), Tesco (-1.8p to 180p) and Babcock International (-8.5p to 916p).

The biggest afternoon risers in the FTSE 250 Index were Tullow Oil (+7.5p to 178.5p), AA (+8.3p to 230.8p), Howden Joinery (+15.3p to 456.3p), Ferrexpo (+5.8p to 173.1p), CYBG (+8.6p to 270.5p).

The biggest afternoon fallers in the FTSE 250 Index were Entertainment One (-6.2p to 229.2p), RPC Group (-19p to 831p), Hochschild Mining (-7p to 307p), Ocado Group (-6.7p to 301.7p) and Indivior (-6.4p to 327.5p).