Samsung has been making a big song and dance about its new quantum dot 4K televisions in recent months, and they look poised to herald in the next big thing in display technology.

While the latest generation of Samsung's QLED televisions are yet to hit shelves, their imminent launch means that that older quantum dot-packing units are starting to receive a price drop. For example, Samsung's 2016 UE49KS7000 set is currently going for £790 online, almost £300 off its RRP.

Other money-off deals this week, which come courtesy of HotUKDeals, include 50% off a set of high-end KEF speakers and a great PAYG deal on the Samsung Galaxy J5. We've included all of the latest money-off deals below. Enjoy.