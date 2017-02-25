Samsung is rolling out the February security patch for the Galaxy Note 4 in Europe.

Bearing software version N910FXXS1DQB4, the update is seeding for the unbranded Note 4 devices across Europe. Alongside the security patch, the users should see other optimisations and enhancements upon the installation of the update.

According to Samsung, the Android security patch for February addresses seven vulnerabilities while improving the security level of the Galaxy devices. These patches are in addition to the ones released by Google.

So if you are in the firmware supported region, you should receive a notification informing the availability of the update. When you get a new software release message, simply pull down the notification bar and hit the Software Update option to start the update process. You can check the latest software version of the phone by going to Settings>> About Device>> Software update.

It is important to note that Galaxy Note 4 is no longer eligible to receive major Android updates like Android Nougat as it has already reached the two-year cycle for getting major updates, reports Sammobile. But to keep the Note 4 updated and safe, you can always take advantage of these security updates.