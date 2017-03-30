Prime Minister Theresa May
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, March 29, 2017Reuters

As Prime Minister, Theresa May is often greeted with gifts from foreign leaders and dignitaries from all over the world.

However, she hasn't been allowed to keep many of them.

All gifts are kept on official record, the details of which are released every three months. It has been revealed that of the 14 gifts May was given between October and December 2016, she was allowed to keep none.

According to government rules, ministers are not allowed to keep presents with a value of more than £140, because it could create a conflict of interest.

All the 14 gifts exceeded this amount, including a fan from James Dyson, a hamper from the Sultan of Brunei, and wine and dates from the President of Algeria.

However, a minister can pay for the gifts with their own money – less £140 – if they want to keep them, which Theresa May did twice, on a £225 gift of clothing from Lady Jubie Wigan and a £244 gift of jewellery from Nadja Swarovski.

All gifts given to the PM between October and December 2016:

DateGiftGiven or receivedWho gift was received fromValue (£)Outcome
Oct 16ShoesReceivedPETAAbove limitHeld by department
Oct 16HandbagReceivedGerald and Sue BodmerAbove limitHeld by department
Oct 16ClothingReceivedLady Jubie Wigan£225Purchased by PM
Oct 16JewelleryReceivedNadja Swarovski£244Held by department/one piece purchased by PM
Nov 16RugReceivedPresident Pranab MukerjeeAbove limitHeld by department
Nov 16FanReceivedMr James DysonAbove limitHeld by department
Nov 16Silver itemReceivedMichael BloombergAbove limitHeld by department
Nov 16ShoesReceivedUltimate Collection LtdAbove limitHeld by department
Nov 16Vanity caseReceivedVice Premier of the State Council, The People's Republic of ChinaAbove limitHeld by department
Dec 16ShoesReceivedCasadei Boutique London TeamAbove limitHeld by department
Dec 16Pen, Silver item, Perfume set, Desk set, Silver boxReceivedKing of BahrainAbove limitHeld by department
Dec 16HamperReceivedAmbassador of Saudi ArabiaAbove limitHeld by department
Dec 16HamperReceivedSultan of BruneiAbove limitHeld by department
Dec 16Wine and datesReceivedPresident of AlgeriaAbove limitHeld by department