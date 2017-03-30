As Prime Minister, Theresa May is often greeted with gifts from foreign leaders and dignitaries from all over the world.

However, she hasn't been allowed to keep many of them.

All gifts are kept on official record, the details of which are released every three months. It has been revealed that of the 14 gifts May was given between October and December 2016, she was allowed to keep none.

According to government rules, ministers are not allowed to keep presents with a value of more than £140, because it could create a conflict of interest.

All the 14 gifts exceeded this amount, including a fan from James Dyson, a hamper from the Sultan of Brunei, and wine and dates from the President of Algeria.

However, a minister can pay for the gifts with their own money – less £140 – if they want to keep them, which Theresa May did twice, on a £225 gift of clothing from Lady Jubie Wigan and a £244 gift of jewellery from Nadja Swarovski.

All gifts given to the PM between October and December 2016: