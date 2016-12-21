Police have released images of dozens of football fans they wish to speak with following violence at matches involving premier league sides Chelsea, West Ham and Watford.

Riot police were forced to intervene during West Ham's EFL cup win over Chelsea at the London Stadium on 26 October, with fighting erupting between both sets of supporters.

The FA launched an investigation into the disorder, with footage showing supporters from both London clubs throwing missiles, including chairs and coins, as stewards desperately tried to keep them apart.

The previous month, on 10 September, violence erupted at West Ham's premier league defeat to Watford at the London Stadium.

West Ham has been beset by problems since making the former Olympic stadium its new home ground. Earlier this month it emerged the club had banned 71 supporters from entering the stadium.

The Met Police said: "Detectives have released images of people they need to trace in connection with disorder at the London Stadium during both the West Ham v Watford match on Saturday, 10 September and the West Ham v Chelsea match on Wednesday, 26 October."

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting the image reference number.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.