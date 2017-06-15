Travellers departing from London Heathrow Airport may have to board flights with only hand luggage in tow after a "systems failure" at Terminals three and five.

British Airways, Iberia, and American Airlines flights to Europe and the US are among the services affected.

In a statement the airport said: "Heathrow is currently experiencing an issue with baggage systems affecting airlines operating from Terminal 3 and Terminal 5. Other terminals are unaffected.

"This may mean passengers will travel without their bags, and we advise them to pack essential items in their hand luggage.

"We are currently investigating the issue. We are sorry for the disruption and are working hard to get the system running as soon as possible."

Last month, an IT system failure caused major disruption for thousands of British Airways passengers.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.