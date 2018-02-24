A high school girl from the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly beheaded in broad day light when she was on her way to an exam.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday, 22 February, at around 12.30 pm (7 am GMT) when Pooja Panika, was going to her school to sit for a biology practical test. According to a veteran teacher, who is the sole witness to the crime, the grade eleven student was walking towards the school campus when someone attacked her from behind.

The 60-year-old teacher said the accused hacked her neck thrice with a sword and left her in a pool of blood before dropping the weapon there and running away. The teacher added that Pooja died on the spot. A Times of India report said the school was a little away from the main town and there weren't too many people around when the incident took place.

Soon after the attack, the teacher, who reportedly could not see things clearly as she wasn't wearing her glasses, called everyone and also informed the police who took the body for post-mortem. After initial investigation, the police arrested a suspect, identified as Dilip Sahu, from his home as he was allegedly stalking the girl for some days.

However, it was not immediately clear if the person has been charged or not.

The incident comes on the heels of another heart-wrenching incident that also happened in Madhya Pradesh, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by at least six men, including an 80-year-old man, for the last six months.

The case recently came to light after the victim realised that she was pregnant. Five of the accused have been arrested after the girl's family lodged a complaint.