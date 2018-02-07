Around 80 firefighters are battling a major fire that has ripped through a block of apartments on a "millionaire's row" street in London.

The London Fire Brigade said 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters and officers were sent to the scene of the blaze in Holland Park Gardens at 9.45pm on Tuesday (6 February).

Fire crews from Hammersmith, Kensington, North Kensington and other surrounding fire stations are on the scene, the brigade said.

Photos online show thick, black smoke billowing from a building that has its windows lit.

At least eight neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said.

A statement from the London Fire Brigade said: "Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a flat in Holland Park Gardens in Holland Park.

"Part of a first floor flat is currently alight."

A witness wrote on Twitter: "I saw sparks from the roof and a lot of smoke."

The blaze is less than a mile from the site of the Grenfell Tower fire in which 71 people died in June 2017. Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown.