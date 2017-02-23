A 26-year-old Salvadorian undocumented immigrant, who was diagnosed with brain tumour when she was under the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has been returned to a detention centre from a hospital in Texas.

The woman identified as Sara was sent back to Prairieland Detention Centre from Huguley Hospital in Fortworth, Texas, her lawyers said.

"She told us they tied her hands and ankles in her condition. She's complaining of a lot of pain," a member of her legal team, Melissa Zuniga told The Hill adding that the Salvadorian embassy had not been responsive regarding the matter.

Zuniga said that Sara could not communicate with her family and lawyers even as ICE and the hospital granted her mother unrestricted phone access.

She added that a volunteer team was going to the detention centre to demand her immediate release.

A spokesperson for ICE, Gillian Christensen said: "Requests by family members to visit detainees who have been hospitalized are permitted but must be approved in advance with ICE and the appropriate consulate. ICE reached out to the family to explain the process."

According to earlier reports, Sara was transferred to the hospital from the detention centre after she complained of severe headaches and collapsed on 10 February.

The doctors diagnosed Sara with brain tumour and said that they would perform surgery, the Daily Beast reported.

The undocumented woman's family is reportedly threatening to sue the hospital as they claim that Sara's condition deteriorated in the 12 days she spent in the hospital.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a plan detailed by the Trump administration this week to expedite deportations.