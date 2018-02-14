Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an attempted rape of a 10-year-old girl in Manchester.

Police were called shortly after 2pm on 10 February following reports of an attack on a girl just off Kincraig Close, Openshaw.

The girl had been walking with her friends when she became separated from them. A man then approached her and led her away to an area of wasteland where he sexually assaulted her before attempting to rape her.

The girl managed to escape and fled towards a nearby dog walker to raise the alarm. Officers attended the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say a man matching the description of the offender was seen arriving at Clayton Hall tram stop at 1.33pm after travelling there on the Ashton line from Edge Lane tram stop. The suspect was later spotted in other locations around Openshaw before and after the attack took place.

Detectives say they are keeping an open mind as to whether the offender may have come from a different area of Greater Manchester.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Boyce, of GMP's City of Manchester Division, said: "We are continuing to do all we can to find the man responsible for this horrendous attack on an innocent young girl but we still need the public's help.

"We have released images of a man that we wish to speak to in connection with this incident and I would like to appeal to anyone who may recognise him to please come forward.

"If you see the man pictured then please do not approach him but contact us straightaway instead."

Anyone with information should call CID on 0161 856 1146, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.