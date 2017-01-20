NetherRealm Studios has confirmed that its upcoming DC brawler Injustice 2 will be getting an online beta test for PS4 and Xbox One. The announcement comes after creative direction and studio head Ed Boon teased fans with a cryptic tweet and image on his Twitter account saying, "Don't know why, but I can't help feeling like there is something missing today."

The image featured the Greek alphabet beginning with the character for alpha but left out the one for beta. In a later tweet, he confirmed that Injustice 2 will be getting an online beta test and players could register for the same now.

However, he did not include any additional details about the beta or how many people will be accepted for it.

NetherRealm said more details about the online beta will be coming soon.

Earlier this week, the developer released a dark, ominous new trailer that gave players a peek at Injustice 2's storyline and some of the new super-powered characters joining the still-growing line-up.

Injustice 2 follows the story of 2013's Injustice: Gods Among Us where The Joker tricks Superman into killing a pregnant Lois Lane, triggering a series of events that leads Superman to become a deeply troubled, ruthless dictator. In the sequel, Batman and his team of superheros and villains work to restore society whilst battling a super-powered group that aims to reinstate Superman's regime.

"In the midst of the chaos, a new threat appears that will put Earth's existence at risk," the developer said. "Players can play from the biggest DC roster ever offered in a fighting game, from classic fan favourites such as Batman, Superman, Supergirl and Aquaman, to astonishing new villains like Atrocitus and Gorilla Grodd. Battles will take place across arenas that have evolved in scale and span across iconic locations such as Metropolis, Gotham City and Atlantis."

Injustice 2's roster will feature Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Flash, Aquaman and a number of villains including Gorilla Grodd, Atrocitus and Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn and Deadshot. The latest trailer also revealed that Brainiac will be the Injustice 2's main antagonist, while Bane and Poison Ivy will join the baddie lineup.

The developer said another new character will be revealed on 24 January in a livestream on Twitch.

Injustice 2 is set to release on 16 May for PS4 and Xbox One