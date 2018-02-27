Sometimes we need to take a minute and ponder humanity's most important questions. How can I lead a meaningful existence? Is there an afterlife? Am I truly happy?

Now there's another to add to your list: Does a straw have one or two holes?

Yes, that's right. A debate is raging about this very question which has split opinion and opened up a philosophical dialogue about... holes.

The question was first posed by Twitter user Jess Marfisi who created a poll to get to the bottom of it.

She wrote: "We had a riveting discussion about this at lunch, but I want to hear from all of you: Does a straw have one or two holes?"

So far over 90,000 people have voted on the question and, at first glance, it seems that those erring towards the first response have won the debate.

Some 66% of respondents said that a straw has just one hole and added strong arguments to back it up.

Thinking of donuts as 'long plastic straws' might be the most logically sound explanation. In its entry, the Oxford English Dictionary says a hole is "hollow place in a solid body or surface" - which ticks yet another box for the single hole school of thought. Problem solved, right?

Those with conflicting views disagreed and put forward their own rational case. By adding another hole to the straw, we have a completely different proposition.

If you're conflicted between the two camps then don't worry - confusion is a common theme in all this.

Some were trying to bring the debate to a level others simply weren't ready for.

Some people were just being unhelpful.

While other simply didn't have the brainpower to think about it any longer.

So what do you think - is a straw made up of one or two holes?