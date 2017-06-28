A Yazidi sex slave held by the Islamic State (Isis) was tricked into eating her one-year-old child after being starved for three days, an Iraqi MP claimed in an interview with Egypt's Extra News TV.

Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil, who is also a Yazidi activist, claimed the girl was kept in a cellar "without food or anything" for three days.

"Afterwards they brought her a plate of rice and meat," Dakhil said, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute. "She ate the food because she was very hungry. When she finished, they said to her: 'We cooked your one-year-old son that we took from you, and this is what you just ate.'"

The interviewer was visibly distressed when he heard the Iraqi MP recount the story.

Thousands of Yazidis have been held prisoner or killed by the terrorist group since it began targeting Yazidis in 2014 over religious differences. The UN recognised Isis' crimes against Yazidis as genocide in a report last year.

According to The Guardian, the UN wrote that "Isis had tried to erase the Yazidis' identity by forcing men to choose between conversion to Islam and death, raping girls as young as nine, selling women at slave markets, and drafting boys to fight."

Dakhil, who is the first and only female Yazidi in Iraq's parliament, also revealed the story of a 10-year-old girl who had been raped to death in front of her father and five sisters, the MailOnline reported. "One of the girls said that they took six of her sisters," she said.

"Her younger sister, a 10-year-old girl, was raped to death in front of her father and sisters. She was 10 years old," Dakhil continued. "The question that we ask yourselves is: 'Why? Why did these savages do this to us?'"

Yazidis mostly reside in northern Iraq and number about 700,000 worldwide, according to The Guardian. An estimated 3,100 Yazidis were killed and 6,800 were kidnapped to become sex slaves or fighters in just days in 2014, a report by John Hopkins University and the London School of Economics said.