Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's home in Davao city during his two-day visit to the country beginning 12 January.

Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Perfecto Yasay Jr said that Abe's visit to the country is in reciprocation of their president's visit to Japan in October 2016. The two leaders also met in Laos in September 2016 on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

Abe will be arriving in Manila, said presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella and added that Duterte will host a state dinner in Abe's honour at his official residence, the Malacañang Palace.

He told reporters that the Japanese premiere had requested for a visit to Duterte's home in Davao during his visit. "They have struck a resonant chord between the two of them and apparently, Prime Minister Abe wants to visit the President's house," he noted.

Abe will fly to Davao on Friday (13 January), where he is also scheduled to meet business leaders.

Abella said that further details on Abe's forthcoming visit will be announced by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Yasay said that Japan has made some major contributions in the Mindanao peace process, in beefing up the Philippines' maritime security and in the country's fight against terrorism. Japan is also willing to support Duterte's war on drugs, the foreign minister said.

"Japan might want to look at how they can contribute in building a rehabilitation center in the country. So he will be visiting Davao, he will be coming to Manila we will have activities here for him and we will also have activities for him in Davao," ABS CBN News quoted Yasay as saying.