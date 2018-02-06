A jealous boyfriend beat his love rival and injured his girlfriend after he caught them having sex just a day after they had agreed to have a threesome. The victim is in an ICU while the woman suffered cuts to her lip and face.

The police responded to the incident on Sunday (4 February) where they found the 31-year-old victim unconscious with severe head injuries. The victim is reportedly not expected to survive.

According to NY Post website, the boyfriend was angry after he saw his girlfriend with the man. He ripped off a coffee table's leg and allegedly hit the victim on his head.

The 54-year-old boyfriend was arrested and was taken into custody. But he was then taken to a hospital as he complained of having chest pain.

In his statement to the police, the accused said that the victim was "raping" his girlfriend, 30. However, the woman said there was no sexual assault on her and that her boyfriend was telling lies, the website reported.

According to reports, the three had met on Saturday night and had agreed to have a threesome, the sources said. It is unclear how the couple met the victim or if they knew him.

The police said that he was okay with them having a threesome, but when he saw the two on bed, he could not control his anger.

He pounced on the victim with broken coffee table leg and in the process even injured the woman, the website reported.

As of Sunday, charges against the boyfriend were still pending, sources said.