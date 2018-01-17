A jealous husband has admitted making hoax bomb threats to a local pub to stop his wife having a night out without him.

Mo Ahmed admitted making two hoax calls to The Duke of Wellington in Minehead, Somerset, on 25 November last year.

The Wetherspoon-owned pub was forced to close, losing £840 ($1,160) in takings with 25 overnight guests and 130 bar customers needing to be evacuated.

The court heard that the gift shop owner was angry that she was going out while he worked two jobs to make ends meet.

The 42-year-old was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for a year at Exeter Crown Court along with a fine.

The court heard Ahmed called emergency services at 1am and 1.10am, telling the operator: "I need to tell the police there is a bomb in Wetherspoons, Minehead.

"There is a bomb about to explode. You need the emergency services. There is a bomb exploding."

Police evacuated the pub just after 1am while one guest was so alarmed by the bomb scare he checked out of the hotel in the middle of the night.

Judge Geoffrey Mercer, QC, said according to the Somerset County Gazette: "You made two bomb hoaxes and that was a very serious thing to do. If you did not understand that at the time, I hope you understand it now."

He added: "I am told you are thoroughly ashamed and so you should be.

"You did it because you were apparently upset with your partner and wanted to make a point against her. it was a bizarre way of thinking.

"As a result the pub was closed and evacuated and people were caused a lot of distress and concern. It must have caused near panic. It was an extraordinary thing to do."

In a probation report it was said that the couple had opened a gift shop in August but by November it was only taking about £20 a day.

Ahmed, of The Parade, Minehead, then took a second job at a restaurant in Tiverton, Devon, to pay the rent and bills and the report said he was "angry and frustrated" when she decided to go on the night out.

The report said: "He did not consider the effect it would have on the pub or the emergency services."

Defending Ahmed, Paul Light said his client was ashamed of what he had done straight away.

Ahmed was ordered to pay £840 compensation and to complete 120 hours unpaid community work.