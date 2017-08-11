Jeremy Corbyn has urged for calm between the US and North Korea amid the nuclear bomb attack stand-off and has called on the two nations to take part in fresh talks.

The past week has seen a sharp escalation in the war of words between Donald Trump and officials in Pyongyang.

The Labour leader warned: "We cannot play fast and loose with nuclear weapons and nuclear threats."

However his latest calls for calm came before Trump's latest threat to North Korea when he tweeted out a message warning that the US was "locked and loaded".

Corbyn said: "I think it's time that both Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un toned it all down a bit.

"Maybe even spoke to each other. Maybe even returned to the table. I ask them both. Calm down. There are phone-calls that could be made, discussions that could be held.

"Surely, in the interest of sanity and safety over the whole world, do it."

But Corbyn's words are being heavily drowned out amid the ongoing sabre-rattling between Trump and the Kim regime.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We will continue to work with the US and our international partners to maintain pressure on North Korea and counter the security threat posed by its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

"We have been consistently clear and forthright in our condemnation of North Korea's destabilising and illegal behaviour, including through support for UN Security Council resolutions to bring in sanctions that will limit North Korea's ability to pursue its nuclear weapons programme."