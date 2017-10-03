A paedophile who was found to be in possession of so many videos of child abuse it would have taken several days to view them all, has been jailed. Philip Davidson, of Keating Close, Rochester, was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court after pleading guilty to three charges of possessing indecent images of children and one charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Davidson was also charged with possessing extreme pornographic images portraying intercourse with an animal following an investigation by Kent Police's Paedophile Online Investigation Team.

He was charged on 20 June 2017 after officers executed a warrant at his address and seized computer equipment.

During the investigation, the equipment was found to contain indecent movies of children with a duration of nearly five days.

Of this material, three days and 15 hours worth of footage was graded as Category A, the most serious.

Davidson has now been sentenced to one year and four months in jail. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years, placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years, and banned from working with children for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Bennett said: "Davidson amassed nearly five days' worth of videos of children being abused.

"His explanation for why he viewed such material shows a very serious lack of insight into the very real abuse that goes on in order to provide material to feed the desires of people such as himself.

"I am pleased we have been able to identify the offences and bring him to justice. This case should act as a reminder to all who seek to exploit children sexually.

"The police work tirelessly to track those responsible down, to safeguard children, and to ensure those who have committed this behaviour face justice."