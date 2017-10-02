Police in Las Vegas have tracked down Marilou Danley, the woman they wanted to speak to in association with the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Las Vegas police tweeted: "We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest."

The announcement came when they also confirmed that the death toll was at least 50 with more than 200 injured in the late-night attack at a music festival along the Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas shooter has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, responsible for the deaths of at least 20 people and injuring hundreds more at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Paddock is thought to have opened fire on a concert from the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas before being killed by police who engaged the shooter and killed him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the festival.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

