At least 11 people are dead and dozens are injured after severe storms struck the US state of Georgia on Sunday (22 January).

The reports come as at least four people were killed in southern Mississippi a day earlier.

Tornadoes reportedly ripped through both southern states – ripping off roofs and tossing trees into the middle of busy roads.

The Emergency Management Agency said Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties were affected in Georgia, but did not confirm whether tornadoes were responsible.

