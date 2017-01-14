At least 19 people have drowned and 20 others are missing after an "overloaded" boat capsized in India.

The boat, carrying roughly 40 people, capsized in the Ganges River in the northeastern city of Patna on Saturday.

Police officer Chandan Kushwaha told AP the incident took place as the boat returned from a Hindu religious festival.

Kushwaha said 13 people have been rescued and sent to hospital. The latest available figure of bodies recovered was 19. However, officials indicated that figure was likely to rise.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a high-level probe into the mishap, reported the Times of India.

This is a breaking story. More to follow…