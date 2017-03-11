At least 30 people have been killed and scores more injured after two explosions were detonated in the Syrian capital on Saturday (11 March).

The blasts took place near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery in the old city of Damascus, containing a number of historic and religious sites.

No group has yet taken responsibility for the attacks, but either Isis or the newly formed Tahrir al-Sham are believed to be responsible.

Tahrir al-Sham, an offshoot of al-Qaeda in Syria, is an alliance of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly Al Nusra Front, Ansar al-Din Front and Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement among others.

Some news agencies have reported a death toll as high as 60, though no official figure has yet been confirmed.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

