A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a "horrific" attack on a woman in Victoria Park, Leicester on Monday (3 July).

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday evening and has been taken into custody for questioning.

The victim, in her 20s, who was attacked at about 11:40pm BST, remains in a critical condition. Police believe she was walking across the park, from the Granville Road end toward Victoria Park Road when the incident occurred.

Leicestershire Police said that she was dragged into the bushes and was found near the recycling bins about an hour later.

Authorities had released the CCTV footage on Tuesday afternoon of a suspect they wanted to trace.

Police said that the suspect was seen in the area just minutes before the assault happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Widdowson said, "This was a really brutal attack, the victim has been left with horrendous injuries and is fighting for her life.

"We still need to trace anyone who may have been in the area of Victoria Park and who may have seen something which can help us with our inquiries. You may not think what you saw is significant, but we still want to speak to you."

A large section of the park has been closed to allow investigators to conduct a forensic examination of the scene.

According to Leicester Mercury, a resident living opposite the scene was questioned by police at around 2am to ask if they had seen or heard anything.