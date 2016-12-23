An aeroplane has been hijacked over Libya and diverted to Malta, with two hijackers reportedly on-board. The Libyan state-owned Afriqiyah Airways flight 8U209 set off from Sabeh at 8.10am GMT on 23 December and was destined to reach the Libyan capital, Tripoli, at 9.20am.

The Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted at 10.36am that the Airbus A320 had been diverted to Malta in what he described as a "potential hijack situation". He added that "security and emergency personnel were standing by to deal with the situation".

The plane landed at Malta International Airport at around 11.00am . There is reportedly one hijacker, seven crew and 111 passengers on board. Malta International Airport confirmed an "unlawful interference at the airport" by tweet at 11.01am. They added that "emergency teams [had been] dispatched".

The Times of Malta reported that the hijacker is claiming to be armed with a grenade and is a Gaddafi supporter. His demands are unknown.

More to follow...

Note: IBTimes UK reported initial claims that there were two hijackers on board. It is now reported there is one hijacker.