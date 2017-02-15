Someone in the UK has won almost £20m ($24.9m) in Tuesday's (14 February) EuroMillions draw. The £39.9m pot was split with a player from Belgium.

The lucky numbers were 2, 10, 24, 40 and 44, with Lucky Stars 3 and 10. It is the first time a UK resident has claimed the top prize since September 2016.

Andy Carter from The National Lottery, said: "It is fantastic to see another giant UK EuroMillions jackpot winner after 17 in just the last two years."

The identity of the ticket holder is currently unknown – they have become the 64th British resident to claim the jackpot, cementing the nation's place as the third most lucky EuroMillions country. The enormous win will provide a Valentine's Day to remember for one lucky person, or possibly a couple.

There have been 28 Belgian winners in the history of the game, putting the home of EU Parliament fifth in the all time rankings.

Some 1.5m people across the continent won prizes in last night's draw. Two UK players won £1m each in the game Millionaire Maker. The winning codes were HCQM49983 and HCQT54057.

The jackpot will now be reset to £14m (£17.4m) for Friday night's draw.